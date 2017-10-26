Government Ave. Businesses Take Up Quicktown Moniker Dating Back to 1880s
Crimson & Clover and Heartwood Gallery on Government Avenue.
The Freckled Hen Farmhouse on Government Avenue.
Harvest Moon Pies and Zuppa Zuppa food trucks on a lot on Government Avenue.
Government Avenue and Prairie Street had once been part of an Osage Indian trail and military route.
The site of James Quick's home near Government Avenue.
Local businesses that have popped up along Government Avenue in south Fayetteville across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market are taking up the name Quicktown, but the nickname is not new. The area was called Quicktown nearly a hundred years ago when a man named James Quick sold more than a dozen parcels of land in that part of town creating one of Fayetteville's first suburbs in the 1880s.