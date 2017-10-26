© 2022 KUAF
The Reformation's Quincentennial and the Events That Will Celebrate It

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 26, 2017 at 2:08 PM CDT
A portrait of Martin Luther by Lucas Cranach.

Pastor Clint Schnekloth discusses the 500th anniversary of The Reformation. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will observe the anniversary with a guest lecture Friday morning at 10:30 on the University of Arkansas campus in the Graduate Education Auditorium, a dinner Saturday night at the church and services Sunday.

Also, Sunday afternoon at 4:00 First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, on J Street, will host a Reformation Hymn Festival with a mass choir, brass and pipers and drummers from Lyon College in Batesville.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
