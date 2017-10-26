The Reformation's Quincentennial and the Events That Will Celebrate It

Pastor Clint Schnekloth discusses the 500th anniversary of The Reformation. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will observe the anniversary with a guest lecture Friday morning at 10:30 on the University of Arkansas campus in the Graduate Education Auditorium, a dinner Saturday night at the church and services Sunday.

Also, Sunday afternoon at 4:00 First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, on J Street, will host a Reformation Hymn Festival with a mass choir, brass and pipers and drummers from Lyon College in Batesville.