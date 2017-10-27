Walmart Wants to Reduce its Chemical Footprint & Arkansas Works Waits for a Waiver
In today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Walmart wants to reduce its chemical footprint by 10% making it the first company to set a time and percentage goal, which means some of the retailer's suppliers will have to make some changes. Plus, Roby Brock speaks with Arkansas Department of Human Services Director Cindy Gillespie about Arkansas Works, which is still waiting for approval from the federal government.