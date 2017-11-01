1930s "Kidnappers Foil" Films Featuring Local Children Rediscovered in Springdale

Three versions of an itinerant film called the Kidnappers Foil that were filmed in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville in 1937 have found their way to the Shiloh Museum of Ozarks History after they were discovered during renovations at the Apollo Theater. The movies were made by Melton Barker and featured a cast of local children that were selected following an audition. Barker traveled to cities and towns throughout the South and Midwest filming versions of the Kidnappers Foil, which had the same plot in every city. The Shiloh Musuem has organized a screening of all three Northwest Arkansas films for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Springdale.