Lessons from Austin as Arkansas Courts Major Production Company to Film in Fayetteville

In October, the city of Fayetteville agreed to back $500,000 in incentives to go along with the state’s seven-figure incentives package to encourage a major production company to pick Northwest Arkansas as it’s filming location. We speak with Steve Clark, the president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, about how filming a TV series in the area could be a springboard for exponentially growing the film production economy in the region. We also speak with Brian Gannon, the director of the Austin Film Commission, about how the city has done just that over the last 30 years.