Fayetteville Starts to Buckle Up New School Seat Belt Law

This winter, the Arkansas legislature passed a law requiring public school buses to be equipped with seat belts. The bill was later amended to accommodate district budgets. The law goes into effect in 2018, but this fall, Fayetteville Public Schools is running a fleet of buses equipped with belts, the first in the state to do so.
