What 2017 Elections Mean Going Forward
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published November 14, 2017 at 1:29 PM CST
Talk Business and Politics
/
Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, talks with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about the results from elections last week in Virginia and New Jersey.
