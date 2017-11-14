© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

What 2017 Elections Mean Going Forward

KUAF | By Talk Business & Politics
Published November 14, 2017 at 1:29 PM CST
robybrummett161122.png
Talk Business and Politics
/

Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about the results from elections last week in Virginia and New Jersey.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content