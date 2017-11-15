Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Trade with Asia
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published November 15, 2017 at 3:49 PM CST
Mike Preston, the executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, talks to Roby Brock from
Talk Business and Politics about the recent trip to Japan and China made by Arkansas economic officials.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
