Ozarks at Large takes you inside the artistic process as Fayetteville-based theater director KholoudSawaf brings her hometown of Damascus Syria to life for US audiences. Sawaf is adapting Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in a project at TheaterSquared that aims to let audiences in northwest Arkansas, and beyond, learn more about her native country and city. Today we begin a series of behind-the-scenes stories leading up to the production.y.