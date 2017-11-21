© 2022 KUAF
The Week in Politics: Taxes and Bad Behavior

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published November 21, 2017 at 9:09 AM CST
robybrummett.png
Talk Business and Politics

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about increasing allegations of sexual misconduct involving powerful men. They also talk about the continued effort to pass tax reform.

