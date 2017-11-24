© 2022 KUAF
Considering the Lives of Migrant Workers

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 24, 2017 at 12:06 PM CST

Each year a campus-wide, city-wide, region-wide book club develops around one book that has social relevance. The event is put together by the University of Arkansas and each year includes public lectures by the author as well as chances for the author and students to meet. The culmination is at the Fayetteville Public Library at a session titled The Gathering of the Groups. The author sits down for a live conversation in front of members from dozens of area book clubs. This year Cristina Henriquez, author of the novel The Book of Unknown Americans was the guest.

