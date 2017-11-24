Songs From Greenland Performed in the Ozarks

Nive Nielsen is a native Greenlander, and she, with her musical collaborator and husband Charlie Shapiro were recently invited to northwest Arkansas by The House of Songs, an organization the two previously worked with in Austin, Texas. Though they were busy collaborating with area musicians and performing at venues such as the Dickson Street Pub and Haxton Road Studios, Nive and Charlie found some time to come to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk with and perform a few songs for us.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.