Songs From Greenland Performed in the Ozarks

Nive Nielsen is a native Greenlander, and she, with her musical collaborator and husband Charlie Shapiro were recently invited to northwest Arkansas by The House of Songs, an organization the two previously worked with in Austin, Texas. Though they were busy collaborating with area musicians and performing at venues such as the Dickson Street Pub and Haxton Road Studios, Nive and Charlie found some time to come to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk with and perform a few songs for us.