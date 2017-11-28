© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tax Reform and Razorback Reform

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published November 28, 2017 at 9:44 AM CST
Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses tax reform with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They also manage to find time to discuss the changes with University of Arkansas football.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
