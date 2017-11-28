Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Tax Reform and Razorback Reform
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published November 28, 2017 at 9:44 AM CST
Talk Business and Politics
/
Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, discusses tax reform with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They also manage to find time to discuss the changes with University of Arkansas football.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
