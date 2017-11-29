Ponca Residents Concerned About Increasing Semi Wrecks as GPS Takes Drivers Down Highway 43
Kris Jorgensen, who owns Lost Valley Canoe & Lodging in Ponca, has had three fully-loaded semis crash in front of her business in the last five years as more truck drivers take Arkansas Highway 43 from north to south without realizing the steepness and crookedness of the road. Newton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Glenn Wheeler and the Arkansas Highway Department attribute the increase in semi traffic to GPSs, which indicate Highway 43 is the shortest route between points north and south of Ponca.