Katy Henriksen, host of Of Note with Katy Henriksen on 91.3, says a UK-based ensemble is releasing a song a day during Advent. She also gets us ready for a somber symphony on Sunday night's program. Of Note with Katy Henriksen can be heard Sunday through Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m .on 91.3 and Sunday through Thursday mornings at 9:00 on KUAF 2.