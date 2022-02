Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us details on plenty of early December events. There is a house concert tonight with Sinners & Saints at the Syc House at 20 West Sycamore Street in Fayetteville, a Trout Fishing in America CD release party Thursday night at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville, Alvin Youngblood Hart at AAC Live in Fort Smith on Thursday and the Acrobats of Tianjin at Walton Arts Center on Thursday night.