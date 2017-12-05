Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Who Would Follow Tom Cotton?
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published December 5, 2017 at 1:41 PM CST
Talk Business and Politics
/
Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, asks John Brummett about the possibility of Tom Cotton leaving the United States Senate to lead the CIA. They also discuss the recently passed tax bill and the possible federal government shutdown.
