Who Would Follow Tom Cotton?

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published December 5, 2017 at 1:41 PM CST
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks John Brummett about the possibility of Tom Cotton leaving the United States Senate to lead the CIA. They also discuss the recently passed tax bill and the possible federal government shutdown.

