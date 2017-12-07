Affordable Housing Gets Boost in Bentonville Thanks to Design Excellence Grant

The nonprofit Community Development Corporation of Bentonville and Bella Vista was one of the recipients of a grant from the Walton Family Foundation's Design Excellence Program, which encourages elevating the design of public spaces and buildings. The organization's proposal is the first affordable housing project awarded a grant since the foundation started the program three years ago. The proposal is based on a model of affordable housing that is already operating in Portland, Oregon, which involves the construction of backyard cottages that can be rented out by homeowners.



