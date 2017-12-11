Mountain Biking Trail Boom Prompts Construction of Downhill Trails at Lake Leatherwood

Over the course of the last two months, the Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission negotiated a cooperative agreement with the Walton Family Foundation to build four new so-called downhill mountain biking trails in addition to the existing line on the west side of Lake Leatherwood. Commission Director Justin Huss said Lake Leatherwood is uniquely suited for a gravity-driven course and believes it will make Eureka Springs a destination for mountain bikers. The downhill trails will be built by Rock Solid Trail Contracting, which is owned by Aaron Rogers, who is best known for helping develop the Copper Harbor trail system in Michigan.