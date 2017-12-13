Northwest Arkansas Emergency Medical Service Providers Confront Paramedics Shortage
Trentin Holmes, left, Aaron Morgan and Jack Sanders monitor the vitals of a medical mannequin inside Northwest Arkansas Community College Center for Health Professions.
J. Froelich
NWACC Center for Health Professions Emergency Room
J. Froelich
NWACC Center for Health Professions ER Medical Mannequin
J. Froelich
Medical mannequin closeup
J. Froelcih
NWACC EMS Clinical Coordinator Grant Wilson stands inside a fully equipped faux ambulance inside the classroom.
J. Froelich
NWACC Center for Health Professions medical mannequin store room.
J. Froelich
Central EMS in Fayetteville on South School Street.
J. Froelich
Central EMS Paramedic Jason Quillin
J. Froelich
Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart says comraderie and support are critical to her team.
J. Froelich
Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart stands by her dispatch team as they take calls from the field.
J. Froelich
Emergency medical service providers in Northwest Arkansas are coping with a shortage of paramedics required to meet the region's expanding population. Central EMS in Fayetteville, which takes 911 calls from a 920-square mile region, is calling on local communities to provide reinforcements. We talk to Chief Becky Stewart. And to help accommodate, the state's leading paramedic certification program operated by Northwest Arkansas Community College Center for Health Professions in Bentonville is expanding enrollment as well as providing scholarships. We take you to paramedic school.