Northwest Arkansas Emergency Medical Service Providers Confront Paramedics Shortage

Emergency medical service providers in Northwest Arkansas are coping with a shortage of paramedics required to meet the region's expanding population. Central EMS in Fayetteville, which takes 911 calls from a 920-square mile region, is calling on local communities to provide reinforcements. We talk to Chief Becky Stewart. And to help accommodate, the state's leading paramedic certification program operated by Northwest Arkansas Community College Center for Health Professions in Bentonville is expanding enrollment as well as providing scholarships. We take you to paramedic school.