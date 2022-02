If you want to support your local community while you’re preparing for the holidays this year, there’s lots of ways to do so. You can buy food for your feast from local farmers or you can purchase gifts at a locally-owned boutique. You can even decorate your home with a locally-sourced Christmas tree. The Lollis Christmas Tree Farm in Rudy sells mistletoe, wreaths and Christmas trees. They're open from 10 a.m. to dark daily until Dec. 22.