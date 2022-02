Two of our Talk Business and Politics partners are with us today: Michael Tilley applauds the hiring of Mervin Jebaraj as new director for the Center for Business and Economic Research Center ad the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and Roby Brock talks to Mike McCabe, the Chief Growth Officer for Gateway Health about Forever Care. The program, unique to Arkansas, is designed to provide coverage for many of Arkansas' most vulnerable citizens.