LGBTQ Civil Rights Lawyer Claims Arkansas Birth Certificate Issuances Remain Inequitable

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 18, 2017 at 12:46 PM CST
Arkansas LGBTQ Civil Rights Attorney Cheryl Maples at a Fayetteville Pride Festival in 2015.

Five months after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling against issuing birth certificates to babies born to same-sex married women without court filings, the issue remains embattled. Noted Arkansas LGBTQ Civil Rights Attorney, Cheryl Maples, who appealed Arkansas's birth certificate law before the U.S. Supreme Court, says the legislature must amend all Arkansas birth certificate statutes to be in constitutional compliance. State Rep. Bob Ballinger (R-Berryville) expects the matter will be decided during next year's fiscal session, saying the process should be about registering the birth of the child and listing biological parents only -- and not marital status.

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
