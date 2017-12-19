Housing NWA Initiative Involves Fay Jones Students in Affordable Housing Discussion

A $250,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation has allowed the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design to launch an initiative called Housing Northwest Arkansas, which will include an advanced design studio course, a regional symposium and a design competition. The design studio will be offered during the Spring 2018 semester and will be open to senior-level design students. It will be taught by several instructors, including Anne Fougeron, a renowned architect based in San Francisco. The goal of the initiative is to involve students in the discussion about solutions to the affordable housing issues in Northwest Arkansas while offering them a window into what it is like to design housing.



