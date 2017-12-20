© 2022 KUAF
More Arkansas Special Education Students are Attending Private Schools With State-Funded Vouchers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 20, 2017 at 2:18 PM CST
Executive Director, Misty Newcomb checks on students' work inside Prism Center for Education in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas Legislature in 2015 passed Act 1178 to provide school vouchers to qualifying students with disabilities to attend private school. The Arkansas Department of Education administers the program, with support from the Walton Family Foundation funded Reform Alliance in Little Rock. Since 2016 eight private schools in Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith region have been approved to accommodate Succeed Scholarship students, including Prism Education Center in Fayetteville.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich