Arkansas DREAMers Engage in Civil Disobedience to Preserve DACA

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 21, 2017 at 1:16 PM CST
daca_civil_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Xiomara Caldera, left, stands with Michel Rangel inside the NWA Immigrant Resource Center.

More than a dozen Arkansas civil rights DREAMers descended on Washington D.C., earlier this month, joining a national protest and engaging in civil disobedience to raise awareness in Congress about the critical need for comprehensive immigration reform and institutionalizing DACA. We hear from two activists, with Arkansas United Community Coalition, based at the NWA Immigrant Resource Center in Springdale.

DACA
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
