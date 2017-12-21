Arkansas DREAMers Engage in Civil Disobedience to Preserve DACA

More than a dozen Arkansas civil rights DREAMers descended on Washington D.C., earlier this month, joining a national protest and engaging in civil disobedience to raise awareness in Congress about the critical need for comprehensive immigration reform and institutionalizing DACA. We hear from two activists, with Arkansas United Community Coalition, based at the NWA Immigrant Resource Center in Springdale.
