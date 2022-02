Pastor Clint Schnekloth, the lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, offers ideas for reading. Our winter session usually means he brings more books, because the shorter days are more compliant with reading? Because the end of the calendar year is a time for reflection? We’re not sure, but this winter he has a taller stack than he did for any other visit. We’ll start his winter recommendations today with selections that have connections to where we live.