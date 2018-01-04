Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association Offers Training to Prospective Dispensary Agents

The Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association is hosting a training seminar later this month for those interested in working in the state's medical marijuana industry. Corey Hunt, an ACIA board member and event organizer, discusses the importance of training dispensary agents so they are equipped to make recommendations to patients. The seminar costs $149 and will be held Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree City Center Hotel in Fort Smith.



