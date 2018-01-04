© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association Offers Training to Prospective Dispensary Agents

KUAF
Published January 4, 2018 at 11:41 AM CST
The Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association is hosting a training seminar later this month for those interested in working in the state's medical marijuana industry. Corey Hunt, an ACIA board member and event organizer, discusses the importance of training dispensary agents so they are equipped to make recommendations to patients. The seminar costs $149 and will be held Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree City Center Hotel in Fort Smith.

 

Ozarks at Large Stories Medical Marijuana
