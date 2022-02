Katy Henriksen, host of 91.3's Of Note, gives us a preview of the upcoming week's shows. She'll play two grand symphonies Sunday, talk with food writer Crescent Dragownwagon Monday, and play great music all week long. You can hear Of Note with Katy Henriksen every Sunday through Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on 91.3 and every Sunday through Thursday morning at 9:00 on KUAF 2.