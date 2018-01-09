Traffic Study Finds No Low-Cost Solutions to Rush-Hour Congestion in Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista is dealing with the unintended consequences of being a resort town that turned into a retirement community that turned into a city that is attracting a lot of homebuyers. A study done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation found that 80 percent of Bella Vista residents commute to work, which means there are thousands of people on Highway 71 during morning and evening rush hours. The same study found that there are not any low-cost solutions to the problem, and while the Bella Vista Bypass will draw some of the vehicles off Highway 71, it will likely not be enough.