© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Commits to Complete Renewable Energy Adoption

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 11, 2018 at 12:42 PM CST
Nierengarten_0.jpeg
courtesy: Peter Nierengarten
/
Peter Nierengarten serves as Fayetteville's Sustainability Director.

The city of Fayetteville, in collaboration with the Arkansas Sierra Club and other stakeholders, has pledged to implement a timeline on which the city will shift to using 100 percent clean renewable energy. The effort is part of the city's comprehensive Energy Action Plan.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Renewable energy
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content