Fayetteville Commits to Complete Renewable Energy Adoption

The city of Fayetteville, in collaboration with the Arkansas Sierra Club and other stakeholders, has pledged to implement a timeline on which the city will shift to using 100 percent clean renewable energy. The effort is part of the city's comprehensive Energy Action Plan.
