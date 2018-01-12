Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo to Play Benefit Concert in Fayetteville

Jamie Lou Connolly and Garrett Brolund are two-fifths of the band Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo. The two recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to talk about the Moore Outdoors Benefit, set for 8 p.m. Tuesday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. They'll next be in northwest Arkansas Feb. 17 at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale.