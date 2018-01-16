© 2022 KUAF
Governor Hutchinson Active in 2018

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published January 16, 2018 at 1:45 PM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
Governor Asa Hutchinson has already revealed his 2018 budget and asked public universities and colleges in Arkansas to freeze tuition. John Brummett, political writer with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses this and more with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics.

