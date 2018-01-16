Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Governor Hutchinson Active in 2018
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published January 16, 2018 at 1:45 PM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
Governor Asa Hutchinson has already revealed his 2018 budget and asked public universities and colleges in Arkansas to freeze tuition. John Brummett, political writer with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses this and more with Roby Brock from our partner
Talk Business and Politics.
