New Orleans' McDonogh Three Take Part in Fort Smith MLK Parade
From left to right, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne Stripling and Tessie Prevost Williams, also known as the McDonogh Three, helped desegregate McDonogh No. 19 in New Orleans on Nov. 14, 1960.
Leona, Gail and Tessie riding on the U.S. Marshals Museum float during the Celebrate the Dream parade in Fort Smith.
The Celebrate the Dream parade took place on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.
Gail Etienne Stripling's biography display for the U.S. Marshals Museum's happy hour meet and greet.
Leona Tate's biography display for the U.S. Marshals Museum's happy hour meet and greet.
Tessie Prevost Williams' biography display for the U.S. Marshals Museum's happy hour meet and greet.
A print of Norman Rockwell's painting "A Problem We All Live With" at the U.S. Marshals Museum offices.
The McDonogh Three--Gail Etienne Stripling, Leona Tate and Tessie Prevost Williams--spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Smith after the U.S. Marshals Museum invited them to share their story. Gail, Leona and Tessie helped desegregate schools in New Orleans by attending McDonogh No. 19 elementary school in the 9th Ward on Nov. 14, 1960, six years after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. The U.S. Marshals Service escorted and protected many black students, including the McDonogh Three, as public schools were desegregated across the country.