New Orleans' McDonogh Three Take Part in Fort Smith MLK Parade

The McDonogh Three--Gail Etienne Stripling, Leona Tate and Tessie Prevost Williams--spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Smith after the U.S. Marshals Museum invited them to share their story. Gail, Leona and Tessie helped desegregate schools in New Orleans by attending McDonogh No. 19 elementary school in the 9th Ward on Nov. 14, 1960, six years after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. The U.S. Marshals Service escorted and protected many black students, including the McDonogh Three, as public schools were desegregated across the country.