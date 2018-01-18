Tour of Fayetteville Building Certified LEED Platinum

The building at 15 N. Church Ave. in Fayetteville, which is home to Specialized Real Estate Group and Modus Studio, received a LEED Platinum certification this week. Platinum is the highest Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) designation that is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council. The building was designed by Modus Studio and developed by Specialized Real Estate Group. The companies have collaborated on numerous projects with a focus on energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly design.



