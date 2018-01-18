Tour of Fayetteville Building Certified LEED Platinum
15 N. Church Ave. after renovation. Modus Studio and Specialized Real Estate group added an apartment above the barber shop.
courtesy: Specialized Real Estate Group
15 N. Church Ave. before renovation.
courtesy: Specialized Real Estate Group
15 N. Church Ave. after renovation.
courtesy: Specialized Real Estate Group
Inside 15 N. Church Ave. during renovation.
courtesy: Specialized Real Estate Group
Inside 15 N. Church Ave. after renovation.
courtesy: Specialized Real Estate Group
Inside 15 N. Church Ave. after renovation.
Z. Sitek
A view of 15 N. Church Ave. from the apartment deck shows off the white roof, which helps reflect light instead of absorbing it, and the solatube domes, which allow natural light to filter inside the building.
Z. Sitek
The green roof on top of 15 N. Church Ave., which absorbs more water during times of rain.
Z. Sitek
The solatubes as seen from the inside of 15 N. Church Ave.
Z. Sitek
The permeable parking lot outside the offices at 15 N. Church Ave
Z. Sitek
Chris Baribeau of Modus Studio and Jeremy Hudson of Specialized Real Estate Group accept a LEED Platinum certification plaque from Linda Smith of the U.S. Green Building Council.
Z. Sitek
The building at 15 N. Church Ave. in Fayetteville, which is home to Specialized Real Estate Group and Modus Studio, received a LEED Platinum certification this week. Platinum is the highest Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) designation that is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council. The building was designed by Modus Studio and developed by Specialized Real Estate Group. The companies have collaborated on numerous projects with a focus on energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly design.