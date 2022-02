Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Director Bryan Matthews is leaving Fayetteville after two years to take a post as director at a veterans’ health care system in Biloxi, Miss.. Matthews raised the ranking of the VHCSO from a three-star facility to a five-star facility in less than one year. In our interview, Matthews discusses his accomplishments, the projects the VA is in the process of building and the challenges the VA faces going forward.