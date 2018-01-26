© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Jobs Gained, Jobs Lost

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published January 26, 2018 at 1:52 PM CST
tbp-logo-big.jpg

January has brought new jobs to Fort Smith. The news this week included jobs that will be lost because of closures of Toys R Us and a Walmart distribution center in the city. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines what the gains and losses mean for Fort Smith.

