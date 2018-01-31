Country, Folk, Avant Garde Ahead
This weekend, as is the case most weekends, features plenty of live music throughout northwest Arkansas.
Thursday, Feb. 1
- Emily Rowland at Dickson Street Pub - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 2
- Move Orchestra at Black Apple Crossing - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs - Doors 8 p.m., music at 9:30, $5 cover
- An Evening with Travis Tritt at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (Pittsburg, Kan.) - 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets about $40 to $60 at pittks.org
Saturday, Feb. 3
- Smokey and the Mirror at Bike Rack Brewing Co. - 7 to 9 p.m., limit of 50 seats, tickets $10
- CJ Boyd with The She, Ppoacher Ppoacher at LaLaLand Gallery - 8 p.m.
- Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings with the Kris Lager Band and the Lucas Parker Band at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7, music from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $10
Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Yonder Mountain String Band at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7 p.m., music 8:30 to 1 a.m., tickets $25