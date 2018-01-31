Country, Folk, Avant Garde Ahead

This weekend, as is the case most weekends, features plenty of live music throughout northwest Arkansas.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Emily Rowland at Dickson Street Pub - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2



Move Orchestra at Black Apple Crossing - 8 to 10 p.m.

Johai Kafa at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs - Doors 8 p.m., music at 9:30, $5 cover

An Evening with Travis Tritt at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (Pittsburg, Kan.) - 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets about $40 to $60 at pittks.org

Saturday, Feb. 3



Smokey and the Mirror at Bike Rack Brewing Co. - 7 to 9 p.m., limit of 50 seats, tickets $10

CJ Boyd with The She, Ppoacher Ppoacher at LaLaLand Gallery - 8 p.m.

Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings with the Kris Lager Band and the Lucas Parker Band at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7, music from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $10

Tuesday, Feb. 6

