Remember the D and the T
Published January 31, 2018 at 2:07 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, wants us to remember when a word like prejudice does need a d at the end and when it doesn't.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
