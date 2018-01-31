© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Watching Arkansas Politics in 2018

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published January 31, 2018 at 2:14 PM CST
RobyBrummettJan18.png
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/

The Arkansas political year has a packed agenda, including next month's fiscal session for lawmakers and the primary and general elections. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to John Brummett about what he's watching as the year develops.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content