Watching Arkansas Politics in 2018
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published January 31, 2018 at 2:14 PM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
The Arkansas political year has a packed agenda, including next month's fiscal session for lawmakers and the primary and general elections. Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, talks to John Brummett about what he's watching as the year develops.
