City Considers Future of River Valley Sports Complex Following Senator's Guilty Plea

Arkansas Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, announced Tuesday he would resign after he pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud. The federal case stems from the use of General Improvement Funds, which come from a state surplus of taxpayer dollars, to build part of the River Valley Sports Complex at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith. We review what led to Files' guilty plea and discuss the future of the sports complex with Fort Smith City Director Carl Geffken after the city invested more than a million dollars in the project since 2014.



