Exhibition Makes U.S. Debut in Bentonville

Published February 5, 2018 at 12:46 PM CST
"Uhuru" by Nelson Stevens, "Unite" by Barbara Jones-Hogu, and "Wake Up" by Gerald Williams
A. Grajeda
Photographer Adger Cowans and other artists featured in Soul of a Nation answer questions during a media tour Feb. 2.
A. Grajeda
"Black Prince" by Wadsworth Jarrell and "Revolutionary Suit" by Jae Jarrell
A. Grajeda

Developed by the Tate Modern in London, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power highlights the contribution of black artists to an important period of American art and history. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is one of only two U.S. venues to host the exhibit. The show, which features 164 works from 60 artists, is on view through April 23.

Crystal Bridges
