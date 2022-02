Free speech, or at least the idea of free speech, is about as American as you can get. But Mark Killenbeck, a professor of law at the University of Arkansas, says much of what we think we know about free speech might be not correct. He'll deliver a public talk about free speech at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus. Next fall, he'll lead an Honors College Signature Seminar on the subject.