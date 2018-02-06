Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Another Round for Arkansas Works
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published February 6, 2018 at 11:50 AM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speculates about the fate of the Arkansas Works program in the upcoming fiscal session of the Arkansas Legislature. He tells Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, there could be another nip-and-tuck decision this year for the program.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
