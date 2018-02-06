© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Another Round for Arkansas Works

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published February 6, 2018 at 11:50 AM CST
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speculates about the fate of the Arkansas Works program in the upcoming fiscal session of the Arkansas Legislature. He tells Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, there could be another nip-and-tuck decision this year for the program.

