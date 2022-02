In 1906, a lynch mob in Chattanooga, Tenn. murdered Ed Johnson, an innocent man. His case still has influence over modern-day legal ethics. Mark Curriden, author of "Contempt of Court: The Turn-of-the-Century Lynching That Launched a Hundred Years of Federalism", will discuss the case at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the E. J. Ball Courtroom at the University of Arkansas School of Law. His talk is free.