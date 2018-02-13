Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
What Does an Increase in Democrats Mean?
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published February 13, 2018 at 1:50 PM CST
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is interested in a developing primary election in Arkansas. More Democrats appear to be seeking office. He talks with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about what this trend may or may not mean for 2018.
