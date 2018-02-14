Aphasia Support Group Forms

An Aphasia Support Group has formed to help individuals who have partially or completely lost their ability to communicate because of stroke or a traumatic brain injury. Aletha Cook is clinical director of the University of Arkansas Speech and Hearing Clinic. She says the group was established based on community demand. The support group, which will meet monthly, is open to people diagnosed with aphasia, their caregivers and family.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.