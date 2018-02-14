Aphasia Support Group Forms

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 14, 2018 at 1:25 PM CST
Aletha Cook is clinical director of the University of Arkansas Speech and Hearing Clinic.

An Aphasia Support Group has formed to help individuals who have partially or completely lost their ability to communicate because of stroke or a traumatic brain injury. Aletha Cook is clinical director of the University of Arkansas Speech and Hearing Clinic. She says the group was established based on community demand. The support group, which will meet monthly, is open to people diagnosed with aphasia, their caregivers and family.

