More Music this Weekend

It will be another busy weekend for music lovers in northwest Arkansas. We take a loot at some of the shows happening throughout the area.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Moon Taxi at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7 p.m., music at 9 p.m., tickets $20

Thursday, Feb. 15



Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Nathan Corsi and Randall Shreve at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m., $5 cover

Friday, Feb. 16



The Wirms, The She, Molasses Disaster, Den of Thieves at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m., $5 donation at the door

Joe Crookston at Fayetteville Public Library - Doors 6:30, music 7 to 9 p.m.

Smokey Folk at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - Doors 8 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m., $5 cover

My Girl My Whiskey and Me at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

