© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

More Music this Weekend

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 14, 2018 at 1:11 PM CST

It will be another busy weekend for music lovers in northwest Arkansas. We take a loot at some of the shows happening throughout the area.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

  • Moon Taxi at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7 p.m., music at 9 p.m., tickets $20

Thursday, Feb. 15

  • Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Nathan Corsi and Randall Shreve at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m., $5 cover

Friday, Feb. 16

  • The Wirms, The She, Molasses Disaster, Den of Thieves at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m., $5 donation at the door
  • Joe Crookston at Fayetteville Public Library - Doors 6:30, music 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Smokey Folk at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - Doors 8 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
  • My Girl My Whiskey and Me at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

  • My Girl My Whiskey and Me at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 to 9 p.m., limited seating, tickets $10 plus fees
  • Howard and Skye at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Terra Nova Kings at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Asleep at the Wheel at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., tickets $20 to $40

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams