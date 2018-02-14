More Music this Weekend
It will be another busy weekend for music lovers in northwest Arkansas. We take a loot at some of the shows happening throughout the area.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Moon Taxi at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors at 7 p.m., music at 9 p.m., tickets $20
Thursday, Feb. 15
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Nathan Corsi and Randall Shreve at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m., $5 cover
Friday, Feb. 16
- The Wirms, The She, Molasses Disaster, Den of Thieves at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m., $5 donation at the door
- Joe Crookston at Fayetteville Public Library - Doors 6:30, music 7 to 9 p.m.
- Smokey Folk at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - Doors 8 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
- My Girl My Whiskey and Me at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17
- My Girl My Whiskey and Me at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 to 9 p.m., limited seating, tickets $10 plus fees
- Howard and Skye at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Asleep at the Wheel at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., tickets $20 to $40