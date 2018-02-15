Siloam Springs Elementary School Adds Sensory Room

While sensory rooms have been used in special education for some time, Northside Elementary School in Siloam Springs recently put one together that can be used by all of its students. The room includes a bubble wall, peapod bed, pressure roller, push wall, hammock swing, and trampolines. Educators say the goal of the sensory room is to create a space where young children can go to get away from overwhelming stimuli and process their feelings before they have a breakdown.