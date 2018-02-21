More LGBTQ-Affirmative Psychotherapists Coming Out

Cathy Campbell, a Fayetteville-based Licensed Professional Counselor practices LGBTQ affirmative therapy. She says today's anti-LGBTQ political climate can be psychologically debilitating for individuals struggling to come to terms with their identities. Patrick Yang, a counselor with Ozark Guidance, who identifies as queer, says LGBTQ people scarred by prejudice may have trouble finding competent professional help. He offers advice.
