More LGBTQ-Affirmative Psychotherapists Coming Out

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 21, 2018 at 12:05 PM CST
lgbtq_therapy.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Individuals not out of the closet may attend Pride Parades like this 2015 Fayetteville festival to find solidarity.

Cathy Campbell, a Fayetteville-based Licensed Professional Counselor practices LGBTQ affirmative therapy. She says today's anti-LGBTQ political climate can be psychologically debilitating for individuals struggling to come to terms with their identities. Patrick Yang, a counselor with Ozark Guidance, who identifies as queer, says LGBTQ people scarred by prejudice may have trouble finding competent professional help. He offers advice.

LGBTQ
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
